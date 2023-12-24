Home / India News / PM Modi to distribute dues of Hukumchand Mill workers in Indore on Dec 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India Bhopal

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 9:39 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address a programme and distribute dues worth Rs 224 crore pertaining to workers of Hukumchand Mill in Indore on Monday.

The PM will participate in 'Mazdooron Ka Hit, Mazdooron ko Samarpit' event to be held at Kankeshwari ground via video conference and hand over a cheque of Rs 224 crore, an official release said.

This programme will mark the settlement of long pending demands of the workers. As many as 4,800 workers will benefit due to the disbursal of dues, it said.

The workers of the Hukumchand Mill fought a long legal battle for the payment of their dues after the mill in Indore was closed in 1992, and went into liquidation.

On the initiative of the Madhya Pradesh government, the state Housing & Infrastructure Development Board and labour union sealed an agreement and the settlement amount was deposited in the High Court on December 20, as per the release.

During this function, Modi will also virtually perform bhumipoojan of various projects worth Rs 322 crore and dedicate to people the completed projects worth Rs 105 crore.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will distribute benefits of various Central schemes during this event. Retrofitted scooters will be given to 175 differently-abled persons on the occasion, the release said.

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 9:39 PM IST

