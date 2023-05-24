Home / India News / PM Modi to flag off Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express on Thursday

PM Modi to flag off Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the inaugural run of the Vande Bharat Express from Dehradun to Delhi on Thursday via video conferencing, his office said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
PM Modi to flag off Dehradun-Delhi Vande Bharat Express on Thursday

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 5:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the inaugural run of the Vande Bharat Express from Dehradun to Delhi on Thursday via video conferencing, his office said.

This will be the first Vande Bharat to be introduced in Uttarakhand, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Wednesday.

With world-class amenities, it will herald a new era of comfortable travel experience, especially for tourists travelling to the state, the PMO said.

Prime Minister Modi will flag off the inaugural run of the Vande Bharat Express from Dehradun to Delhi on May 25 at 11 am, it said.

The train has been indigenously manufactured and is equipped with advanced safety features, including the Kavach technology, the statement said.

Guided by the vision of the prime minister of providing cleaner means of public transport, the Indian Railways is on a quest to completely electrify the rail route in the country, it said.

Moving ahead in this direction, Prime Minister Modi will dedicate the newly electrified rail line sections in Uttarakhand, the statement said.

With this, the state will have its entire rail route 100 per cent electrified.

Trains run by electric traction on the electrified sections will result in the increase in their speed and enhance haulage capacity, the statement said.

Also Read

Kerala to conduct trial run for its first Vande Bharata Express today

Who's the brain behind Vande Bharat?

Surekha Yadav becomes first woman loco pilot of Vande Bharat Express train

Vande Bharat Metro to hit tracks by December 2023; check features

PM Modi flags off Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express in Tamil Nadu

Kerala approves Rs 1 lakh per month honorarium for representative in Delhi

Manohar Joshi's condition critical after suffering from brain haemorrhage

Sydney Harbour Bridge, Opera House light up in Tricolor for PM Modi's visit

Rajasthan to open 70 new sub-health centres to strengthen health services

Govt committed to boost tourism, infrastructure development: Nitin Gadkari

Topics :Narendra ModiVande Bharat trainVande Bharat Express

First Published: May 24 2023 | 6:33 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story