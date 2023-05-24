Rajasthan to open 70 new sub-health centres to strengthen health services

The Rajasthan government will open 70 new sub-health centres (SHCs) across the state to strengthen health services infrastructure, according to an official statement.

Eleven SHCs will be opened in Sikar, nine in Nagaur, six each in Alwar and Karauli, five in Sawai Madhopur, four each in Bhilwara and Tonk, three each in Jaipur, Churu and Rajsamand, two each in Chittorgarh, Dausa, Jalore, Jhunjhunu, Kota and Udaipur, and one SHC each in Ajmer, Baran, Bharatpur and Pali, it said



Chief Minister ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal for the project, it said and added a woman health worker will be posted at each of these SHCs.

In his Budget speech, Gehlot had announced that SHCs will be opened in the state in a phased manner.

In another decision, agriculture course will be started in 50 government higher secondary schools of the state. The statement said teachers will be appointed in these schools for the course.

The course will be started in eight schools each in Jaipur and Alwar, five in ajmer, four in Sikar, three each in Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Dungarpur and Jhalawar, two each in Bundi, Jodhpur and Nagaur, Sriganganagar and Jaisalmer, and one school each in Jalore and Pali.

The chief minister has also tourism development works at Jaldevji Mataji Temple Sansera in Railmagra in Nathdwara (Rajsamand). A financial provision of Rs 10 crore has been approved for this, the statement said.