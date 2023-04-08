Home / India News / PM Modi to flag off Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat train on April 12

PM Modi to flag off Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat train on April 12

The specialty of this train is that it is completely made of 100 per cent indigenous technology. This air-conditioned vehicle has many facilities like automatic doors, GPS system, WiFi, etc.

IANS Jaipur
PM Modi

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 2:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat Express train from Jaipur to New Delhi on April 12 via video conferencing.

On the inaugural day, the train will run from Jaipur to Delhi instead of Ajmer.

It would be the 14th Vande Bharat Express since the first semi-high-speed train was launched on February 15, 2019 from New Delhi to Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

According to sources, this train will run from Jaipur on the day of inauguration, while on normal days the train will operate between Ajmer-Delhi. The final schedule of the train including the timing of the train, days in the week, stoppage and fare will be determined shortly.

The specialty of this train is that it is completely made of 100 per cent indigenous technology. This air-conditioned vehicle has many facilities like automatic doors, GPS system, WiFi, etc.

This train was trialled for three days in March. It will run between Ajmer to Delhi at a speed of about 110 kilometers per hour.

--IANS

arc/prw/shb/

Also Read

Is the Vande Bharat Express ahead of its time?

PM Narendra Modi flags off Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train

PM Modi flags off 4th Vande Bharat Express from Himachal Pradesh's Una

Surekha Yadav becomes first woman loco pilot of Vande Bharat Express train

Rail Budget FY24: Focus on incomplete projects, big push for Make in India

Sharad Pawar's stand on Adani will not affect Opposition unity: Sanjay Raut

PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express in Hyderabad

Uniform Civil Code: No uniformity in legal voices over states' power

India surpasses Rs 85,000 cr worth mobile phone exports in FY23: Data

Sachin Pilot should quit Congress, form new party: RLP chief Beniwal

Topics :Narendra ModiVande Bharat Expressrajasthan

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story