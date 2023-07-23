Home / India News / PM Modi to inaugurate 'Semicon India 2023' at Gandhinagar on July 28

PM Modi to inaugurate 'Semicon India 2023' at Gandhinagar on July 28

The event will offer deep insight into cutting-edge technologies and innovations in chip-making and will bring together the biggest names in the semiconductor and technology industry

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Twitter

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2023 | 10:13 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 'Semicon India 2023', a premier showcase of India's semiconductor capabilities and chip design innovation, on July 28 at Gandhinagar.

With the participation of companies like Foxconn, Micron, AMD, IBM, Marvell, Vedanta, LAM Research, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, the mega event will shine a light on India's rapid strides towards fostering global semiconductor manufacturing and design ecosystem.

The event will offer deep insight into cutting-edge technologies and innovations in chip-making and will bring together the biggest names in the semiconductor and technology industry.

"The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology...is poised to make significant strides in revolutionising the semiconductor landscape in India with the inauguration of 'Semicon India 2023' in Gandhinagar, by...Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 28 July 2023," according to a statement.

Prior to the commencement of the main event, an exclusive exhibition would be inaugurated by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on July 25, 2023.

The exhibition promises to offer visitors a comprehensive insight into the leading-edge technologies and innovations driving the semiconductor industry.

For aspiring students, this platform presents a valuable opportunity to gain in-depth knowledge about semiconductor manufacturing, fostering a pathway to a rewarding career in this field.

Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Railways and Communication Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar will also be present at the Semicon India 2023.

Industry leaders and heads of semiconductor companies will also participate in the event.

The inaugural programme will highlight investment opportunities in India's semiconductor sector.

"Semicon India, a prestigious national-level event, promises to be a catalyst for the semiconductor industry's progress through invaluable networking, technology demonstrations, and lucrative business prospects. With a strong focus on innovation, participation, and growth, this event holds immense significance in shaping the future of the semiconductor industry in both India and Gujarat," the statement said.

Global stalwarts in semiconductor chip, display fab, chip design, and assembling, will gather to share their perspectives on emerging opportunities in India.

The Gujarat Government unveiled the Semiconductor Policy (2022-2027) - a strategic initiative that reflects the state's commitment to fostering accelerated and inclusive growth within the domestic semiconductor chip manufacturing sector.

Computer storage chip maker Micron has announced plans to set up a semiconductor assembly and test plant in Gujarat entailing a total investment of USD 2.75 billion (around Rs 22,540 crore).

Also Read

PM Modi launches projects worth Rs 4,400 crore in Gujarat's Gandhinagar

Amit Shah on 2-day Gujarat visit; to inaugurate, lay foundation of projects

Jaishankar to file Rajya Sabha nomination from Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Mon

Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express records 100% occupancy: Data

PM to attend 'grih pravesh' and inauguration of PMAY houses in Gandhinagar

Govt portal traces 285,000 missing mobile phones, blocked 680,000 devices

NSG team collects evidence from Shimla eatery rocked by explosion

Mumbai cops receive hoax call of explosives-laden tanker heading to Goa

LG Sinha visits Baltal base camp, reviews arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

Kargil Vijay Diwas: Army's Dagger Division scales Mount Kun in record time

Topics :Modi govtsemiconductorGandhinagar

First Published: Jul 23 2023 | 10:13 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story