Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / PM Modi to inaugurate SEMICON India 2024 on Sep 11 at India Expo Mart in UP

PM Modi to inaugurate SEMICON India 2024 on Sep 11 at India Expo Mart in UP

The three-day conference will showcase India's semiconductor strategy and policy which envisions making India a global hub for semiconductors, the PMO said

Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 9:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate SEMICON India 2024 at the India Expo Mart in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on September 11, his office said.

He will also address the gathering on the occasion, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Modi will inaugurate SEMICON India 2024 at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh at around 10.30 am on September 11, the PMO said.

It has been the vision of the prime minister to position India as a global hub for semiconductor design, manufacturing and technology development, the statement said.

In accordance with this vision, SEMICON India 2024 is being organised from September 11 to 13 with the theme "Shaping the Semiconductor Future".

The three-day conference will showcase India's semiconductor strategy and policy which envisions making India a global hub for semiconductors, it said.

More From This Section

American pistachio industries eyeing 'fast-growing' Indian markets

Delhi food minister urges steps to control onion, essential items' prices

India to host general assembly of ICA for first time during Nov 25 to 30

SC upholds ED's summons against TMC leader Abhishek, wife in coal case

LIVE: Mumbai Police registers FIR against 3 Religare Enterprise senior officers

It will witness the participation of top leadership of global semiconductor giants and will bring together global leaders, companies, and experts from the semiconductor industry, the statement said.

The conference will witness participation of more than 250 exhibitors and 150 speakers, it said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tata Electronics signs MoU with Tokyo Electron to buy semicon equipment

Tower-Adani Group fab proposal at appraisal stage under ISM: Meity

US partners with India Semiconductor Mission to expand global ecosystem

Biden govt to hit China with quantum, chip-related export prohibition

Like-minded nations partnering with India to make it chip hub: Krishnan

Topics :Narendra Modisemiconductor industrysemiconductor

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 9:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story