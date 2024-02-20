PM Modi to inaugurate world's highest railway bridge in Jammu today

The world's highest railway bridge

PM Modi will inaugurate the world's highest railway bridge over Chenab. Located 359 metres above the Chenab's riverbed, the 1.3 km-long rail bridge is 35 metres higher than the Eiffel Tower. It is a part of the 111-km Katra–Banihal stretch, which forms a part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line (USBRL) Project.

The railway bridge will connect Bakkal and Kauri villages in the Reasi district of southern Jammu. It will connect Kashmir valley with Katra in Jammu, reducing the journey time from Katra to Srinagar by five hours.

PM Modi will also flag off the first electric train in the valley and also a train service between Sangaldan station and Baramulla station.

PM Modi to inaugurate AIIMS, Jammu

PM Modi will also inaugurate the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) , Vijaypur (Samba), Jammu. The institute, whose foundational stone was also laid by him in February 2019, is being established under the Central sector scheme Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

Established at a cost of over Rs 1,660 crore and in an area spanning over 227 acres, the hospital is equipped with facilities like 720 beds, a medical college with 125 seats, nursing college with 60 seats, AYUSH Block with 30 beds, residential accommodation for faculty and staff, hostel accommodation for UG and PG students, a night shelter, guest house, auditorium, shopping complex etc. The state-of-the-art hospital will provide high-quality patient care services in 18 specialities and 17 super specialities including cardiology, gastroenterology, nephrology, urology, neurology, neurosurgery, medical oncology, surgical oncology, endocrinology, burns and plastic surgery. The institute will have an intensive care unit, emergency and trauma unit, 20 modular operation theatres, diagnostic laboratories, blood bank, pharmacy etc. The hospital will also leverage digital health infrastructure to reach out to far-flung areas of the region.

New terminal at Jammu Airport

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for a new terminal building at Jammu Airport. To be spread over a 40,000 sqm area, the new terminal building will be equipped with modern facilities catering to about 2000 passengers during peak hours.

The new terminal building will be environment friendly and will be built such that it showcases the local culture of the region. It will strengthen air connectivity, boost tourism and trade, and accelerate the economic growth of the region.

PM Modi in Jammu: Other projects to be inaugurated

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for a project to develop the CUF (Common User Facility) Petroleum depot at Jammu. The state of art fully automated depot which will be developed at a cost of about Rs 677 crore, will have a storage capacity of about 100000 KL for storing Motor Spirit (MS), High-Speed Diesel (HSD), Superior Kerosene Oil (SKO), Aviation Turbine fuel (ATF), Ethanol, Bio diesel and winter grade HSD.

Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects worth more than Rs 3150 crore for strengthening the civic infrastructure and provisioning of public facilities across Jammu and Kashmir.

The projects to be inaugurated by PM Modi include, Road projects and Bridges; Grid Stations, receiving stations transmission line Projects; Common Effluent Treatment Plants and Sewage Treatment Plants; Several Degree College buildings; an Intelligent Traffic Management system in Srinagar city; Modern Narwal Fruit Mandi; Drug Testing Laboratory at Kathua; and Transit accommodation - 224 flats at Ganderbal and Kupwara. The projects whose foundation stone will be laid include the development of five new industrial estates across Jammu and Kashmir; the Data Centre/ Disaster Recovery Centre for Integrated Command and Control Centre of Jammu Smart City; Up-gradation of Transport Nagar at Parimpora Srinagar; Up-gradation of 62 road projects and 42 bridges and project for development of transit accommodation - 2816 flats at nine locations in districts Anantnag, Kulgam, Kupwara, Shopian and Pulwama, among others.

(With agency inputs)