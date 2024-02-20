Home / India News / LIVE news: Maha govt approves bill to extend 10% reservation to Marathas
LIVE news: Maha govt approves bill to extend 10% reservation to Marathas

BS Web Team New Delhi
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo: PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 11:28 AM IST
The Maharashtra government on Tuesday gave nod to a bill, extending reservation to Marathas above the 50 per cent mark in a special session of the state legislature.

The bill for 10 per cent Maratha quota that the Mahayuti government of Eknath Shinde  approved on Tuesday is similar to the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, 2018, introduced by the then Devendra Fadnavis government.

This is the third time in a decade that Maharashtra has introduced legislation for the Maratha quota.

Twelve days after the curbs were first clamped following violence over the demolition of an "illegal" madrasa, curfew was lifted entirely from the riot-hit Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani today morning. Curfew was lifted with effect from 5:00 am, according to an official order.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Jammu today to unveil multiple development projects, including for education, railway, aviation, and road sectors, worth over Rs 32,000 crore. The projects are related to various sectors, including health, education, rail, road, aviation, petroleum, and civic infrastructure, among others. PM Modi will  also distribute appointment orders to about 1,500 new government recruits of Jammu and Kashmir. He is set to distribute appointment orders to about 1,500 new government recruits of Jammu and Kashmir.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on February 24, news agency ANI reported today citing sources. "I was really looking forward to receiving the BJNY in UP today, but unfortunately, have ended up admitted to the hospital. I will be there as soon as I am better! Meanwhile, wishing all the yatris, my colleagues in UP who have worked hard towards making arrangements for the yatra, and my sweet brother, all success as they reach Chandauli today," Priyanka Gandhi posted on X.

Criticising the West Bengal government,  Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur said that it is unfortunate that journalists are being prevented from reporting on the atrocities committed against women in a state whose chief minister is a woman." Thakur said that coercive action against journalists is nothing new in West Bengal. The stifling of freedom of expression in West Bengal is unfortunate and amounts to the murder of democracy; the TMC government is flouting constitutional norms, Thakur added. Cops in West Bengal arrested a journalist associated with Republic TV in Sandeshkhali on Monday. The minister stated that the authorities in West Bengal  are trying to cover-up the truth as to how women are feeling insecure under Mamata Banerjee's rule.

11:28 AM

Rahul Gandhi defamation case: Sultanpur court grants Rahul Gandhi bail in 2018 defamation case

11:25 AM

IndiGo flight 6E6125 faces difficult weather conditions, flight lands safely

IndiGo flight 6E6125 from Delhi to Srinagar faced severe turbulent weather en route. The crew followed all operational protocols and the flight landed safely in Srinagar. We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the inclement weather: IndiGo

10:51 AM

Nyay Yatra will not be derailed: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Rahul Gandhi's appearance before UP Court

10:47 AM

News update: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari to visit Sandeshkhali

The Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari is scheduled to visit Sandeshkhali on Tuesday morning. He was earlier stopped twice from visiting the area.

10:43 AM

News update: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav to embark on 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' across Bihar

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav will today embark on a tour of Bihar, during which he is likely to cover all 38 districts of the state within a span of 11 days. The outreach programme has been named 'Jan Vishwas Yatra.' Yadav will commence the tour from Muzaffarpur.

10:40 AM

News update: Foreign ministers of Sweden, Latvia arrive in Delhi for Raisina Dialogue

Sweden's Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom and Latvia's Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karins arrived in India today. The ministers are set to attend the Raisina Dialogue set to be held in New Delhi from February 21-23. The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, stated that the two leaders were extended a warm welcome in Delhi.

10:04 AM

News update: Capital One to acquire Discover for $35 bn to create largest US credit card firm by loan volume

Warren Buffett-backed leading United States consumer lender Capital One on February 19 said it plans to acquire credit card issuer Discover Financial Services in an all-stock deal valued at $35.3 billion, news agency Reuters reported.

9:35 AM

Anurag Thakur criticises West Bengal government after journalist is arrested in Sandeshkhali

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said, "It's unfortunate journalists are being prevented from reporting on the atrocities committed against women in a State whose CM is a woman." West Bengal Police arrested a journalist associated with Republic TV in Sandeshkhali on Monday.

9:32 AM

Special Assembly session in Maharashtra starts today, Maratha quota on agenda

The Maharashtra government is set to hold a special Vidhan Sabha session for one day today to discuss the Maratha reservation issue. Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had stated that reservation to Marathas will be given according to the terms of the law after presenting the report in during the special assembly session called for February 20.
 

8:48 AM

News update: PM Modi set to launch projects worth over Rs 32,000 cr in Jammu today

The projects relate to several sectors, including health, education, rail, road, aviation, petroleum, and civic infrastructure, among others, the Prime Minister's Office said.
 
First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 9:00 AM IST

