PM Modi to launch projects worth over Rs 77,000 cr in Gujarat during visit

He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects related to urban development, health and water supply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch projects worth over Rs 77,400 crore in Gujarat during the two-day visit to his home state that begins from Monday.

According to a statement, Modi will inaugurate an L locomotive manufacturing plant and flag off an electric locomotive from Dahod on Monday.

He will then travel to Bhuj and launch multiple development projects worth over Rs 53,400 crore. He will address gatherings at both places.

On Tuesday, the statement said, Modi will attend an event celebrating 20 years of Gujarat Urban Growth Story and launch Urban Development Year 2025 in Gandhinagar.

The Dahod plant will produce electric locomotives of 9,000 HP for domestic purposes and for export.

These locomotives will be equipped with regenerative braking systems, and are being designed to reduce energy consumption, the statement said.

Modi will flag off Vande Bharat Express between Veraval and Ahmedabad, and an express train between Valsad and Dahod stations. The prime minister will also inaugurate the gauge converted Katosan- Kalol section and flag off a freight train on it.

In Bhuj, the projects being launched include transmission projects for evacuating renewable power generated in the Khavda Renewable Energy Park, transmission network expansion, and an ultra super critical thermal power plant unit at Tapi.

Urban Development Year 2005 in Gujarat was a flagship initiative launched by Modi as chief minister with the aim of transforming Gujarat's urban landscape through planned infrastructure, better governance, and improved quality of life for urban residents.

Marking 20 years of the initiative, Modi will launch the Urban Development Year 2025, Gujarat's urban development plan and State Clean Air Programme in Gandhinagar.

First Published: May 25 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

