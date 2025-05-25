All-party delegation led by Kanimozhi heads to Slovenia after Russia visit

Members from the all-party delegation led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi, concluded their Russian leg of the visit as a part of India's global outreach program on Operation Sindoor, on Saturday night (local time).

The delegation will now head to Ljubljana, capital of Slovenia, where they are expected to arrive on Sunday. Member of the delegation, Brijesh Chowta left earlier for Ljubljana.

Following the all-party delegation's visit to Russia, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi to Russia, Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar said the visit sent a strong message reaffirming India's "zero tolerance" policy towards terrorism.

Speaking to ANI earlier, India's Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, said, "The first outcome of the visit is that there is full understanding of the threat that terrorism emanating from Pakistan poses to the larger international community, not only India. Second, there is a complete understanding that this threat needs to be tackled. There is unflinching support for the fight against terrorism. There is also an understanding that it cannot be business as usual, that there is a need to take a tough stand, and that we all want this problem to be resolved through political and diplomatic means. India has the right to defend itself..."

He added, "Her (DMK MP Kanimozhi) delegation's visit to Russia in the first place conveyed India's determination of zero tolerance for terrorism and what the new normal that the government of India, the Prime Minister, has talked about. There is nobody in Russia who actually has any doubt about the threat that terrorism poses as it emanates from Pakistan, because most terror attacks across the world in the last few decades have a signature or direct involvement of Pakistani actors. Not only was Osama bin Laden living in the military township, but also a large number of other terrorists who are very active in Russia itself, had got training from those institutions being run by the Pakistani establishment."

The delegation, led by Kanimozhi, includes Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Rajeev Rai, Capt. Brijesh Chowta of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Prem Chand Gupta of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Ashok Kumar Mittal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and former Ambassador Manjeev S Puri.

After concluding its Russian leg of the visit, the delegation will visit Slovenia.

Other countries which the delegation will cover include Greece, Latvia, and Spain to highlight Operation Sindoor and reaffirm India's unwavering stand against terrorism.