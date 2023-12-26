PM Modi to soon flag off Amrit Bharat train with Push-Pull tech: Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon flag off the newly made Amrit Bharat train which features push-pull technology.

Vaishnaw highlighted the innovative push-pull technology, which he claims significantlyincrease the speed of the trains as well as passenger comfort.

"Amrit Bharat train has better acceleration due to push-pull technology. This means that the vehicle accelerates quickly and also stops quickly, thereby saving time wherever there are curves and bridges on the way. It is equipped with semi-permanent couplers which eliminate the scope of shocks in the train. Charging points are provided near every seat. Special toilets have also been made for the disabled, with wide doors and special ramps," he said.

"Total new technology has been used in engines. Like Vande Bharat, an absolute locomotive cab has been installed in Amrit Bharat train also," he said after inspecting the newly built 'Amrit Bharat' train at the New Delhi Railway station here on Monday.

The Railway Minister also mentioned that a lot of changes have been made in the design of train toilets in which minimum water usage is promoted.

"Vestibules in train are fully covered because when the vehicle moves at speed the air starts to move inside which has the possibility of impairing the stability of the vehicle. This will keep the car stable and safe. For the comfort of the passengers, Cushions are installed at the luggage berth above," Vaishnaw said.

The Railway Minister further informed that the technology used in Vande Bharat trains and the upcoming Amrit Bharat trains are Made in India.

"The two most important technologies of the world are - Distributive Power which has created Vande Bharat Transit and Push-Pull technology which has created Amrit Bharat, both technologies are made in India under PM Modi's Make in India initiative," he said.

Recently, PM Narendra Modi flagged off a second Vande Bharat Express between Varanasi and New Delhi on December 18.

The Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express, Dohrighat-Mau MEMU train and a pair of Long Haul goods trains were flagged off by the PM at the newly inaugurated Dedicated Freight Corridor.

The highlight of the event was the 10,000th locomotive made by Banaras Locomotive Works.