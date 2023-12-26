Home / India News / Water production curtailed 25-30% in Delhi's Wazirabad, Chandrawal plants

Water production curtailed 25-30% in Delhi's Wazirabad, Chandrawal plants

Water supply will therefore be available at low pressure in several areas of Delhi from the evening of December 25 till the situation improves, Delhi Jal Board officials said

The areas likely to be affected are Civil lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar and adjoining areas, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj and NDMC areas
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 7:20 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Due to the high level of pollutants in the Yamuna river at the Wazirabad pond, water production has been curtailed by 25-30 per cent in treatment plants at Wazirabad and Chandrawal, Delhi Jal Board officials said on Monday.

Water supply will therefore be available at low pressure in several areas of Delhi from the evening of December 25 till the situation improves, they said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Due to high level of pollutants (Ammonia more than 2.3 ppm) being received in River Yamuna at Wazirabad pond, water production has been curtailed 25-30 per cent from Water Treatment Plants of Wazirabad and Chandrawal," a DJB notice said.

The areas likely to be affected are Civil lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar and adjoining areas, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj and NDMC areas, Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar (East and West), Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri and adjoining areas, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tugalkabad, Sangam Vihar, and Ambedkar Nagar, it said.

Other areas that will be affected are Prahladpur, Ramleela Ground, Delhi Gate, Subhash Park, Model Town, Gulabi Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Burari and adjoining areas and some of the Cantonment areas, the DJB said.

Also Read

Yamuna River reaches record high: Here's how to check water levels online

Shut due to flooding, Chandrawal water treatment plant back at work

Closed water treatment plants to resume when Yamuna reaches 207.7 mtrs

Yamuna flowing at 205.24 metres, falls below danger mark in Delhi

Yamuna level stabilises; Delhi likely to face drinking water shortage

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Leh, Ladakh in wee hours of Tuesday

Plane grounded in France over human trafficking lands in Mumbai

3.7 magnitude earthquake hit Kishtwar district of J-K at 1:10 am on Tuesday

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt among stars invited for Ram temple consecration

India's 2023 natural calamities: A wake-up call for climate action

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Water treatmentDelhiWater crisiswaterYamuna

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 7:20 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story