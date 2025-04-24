Andhra CM announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for victims of Pahalgam attack

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Two residents of Andhra Pradesh, a retired bank employee, JS Chandramouli and an IT professional, Madhusudan from Kavali, were among 26 who were killed in Pahalgam.

"Reaffirming the state's commitment to national security, CM Naidu announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of the two killed from Andhra Pradesh -- Chandramouli and IT professional Madhusudan from Kavali," the release said.

The Chief Minister arrived in Visakhapatnam late Wednesday night to pay tribute to retired bank employee JS Chandramouli, one of the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. Chandramouli, a native of Andhra Pradesh, was among those killed in the assault.

CM Naidu received Chandramouli's mortal remains at Visakhapatnam Airport, where he offered floral tributes and consoled the bereaved family. Accompanied by Union Minister K Rammohan Naidu, state Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, and Visakhapatnam MP Sribharat, the Chief Minister walked alongside the funeral vehicle for a distance, the release said.

Addressing the media, Chandrababu Naidu condemned the attack in the strongest terms and emphasised national unity in the face of such threats. He stated that eyewitness accounts revealed Chandramouli had tried to flee before being gunned down, describing the attack as an organised and premeditated act of terror.

"This is not just an attack on individuals but an assault on India's integrity and peace," said the Chief Minister. He noted that India had recently seen peaceful elections and growing employment opportunities, especially in Kashmir, making such attacks all the more heinous.

"This is a time for unity. I appeal to every citizen to support the Union Government's efforts in safeguarding the country. Anyone attempting to destabilise our nation will face the strictest consequences," he said.

Naidu stressed the importance of public vigilance and urged citizens to act like intelligence officers by reporting suspicious activities. He also raised concerns about the timing of the attack, noting it coincided with the US Vice President JD Vance's visit to India and the Prime Minister's foreign tour.

The Chief Minister assured that Andhra Pradesh, with its long coastline, would remain on high alert and that coordination between the state and union governments would be strengthened.

"India is destined to rise to the top globally by 2047. Such attacks are the desperate attempts of forces trying to derail our progress," he concluded. The entire nation stands united in grief and determination to defeat terrorism in all its forms, CM noted.