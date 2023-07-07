Home / India News / PM Modi to visit Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh today, dedicate projects

PM Modi to visit Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh today, dedicate projects

He will then travel to Gorakhpur in UP where he will participate in the closing ceremony of centenary celebrations of Gita Press Gorakhpur

ANI
Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 10:44 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

He will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple projects to Chhattisgarh's Raipur.

He will then travel to Gorakhpur in UP where he will participate in the closing ceremony of centenary celebrations of Gita Press Gorakhpur.

The event will be followed by the flagging off of Vande Bharat trains at Gorakhpur railway station.

From Gorakhpur, PM Modi will travel to Varanasi where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects.

Earlier, on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the venues of programmes and reviewed the preparations ahead of Prime Minister Modi's scheduled visit on Friday.

CM Adityanath inspected Gita Press and the Gorakhpur railway station where Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to participate in various functions.

After inspecting the Gita Press, the chief minister reached the Gorakhpur railway station by the same route through which Prime Minister Modi will arrive.

The CM went to platform No.1 at the station and took detailed information about the preparations made so far from the officials of the railway and administration there.

Earlier, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said that he will undertake a visit to four states, including Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan, from July 7 to 8, during which he will lay the foundation and dedicate multiple projects worth Rs 50,000 crores to the people.

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 10:44 AM IST

