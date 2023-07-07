Home / India News / Haryana announces Rs 2,750 monthly pension for unmarried people aged 45-60

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 10:35 AM IST
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced that unmarried people in the age group of 45 to 60 years will now get a monthly pension of Rs 2,750, provided that their annual income is less than Rs 1.80 lakh.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, the Haryana CM said, "I declare that from now on Rs 2,750 monthly pension will be given to unmarried men and women in the age group of 45 to 60 years of Haryana. Individuals with an annual income of less than Rs 1.80 lakhs will derive the benefit of this pension."

He further announced that widowers in the age group of 40 to 60 will get a monthly pension of Rs 2,750, provided their annual income is less than Rs 3 lakh.

"Apart from this, widowers to the age of 40-60 years, and whose annual income is less than Rs 3 lakh, will also be given a monthly pension of Rs 2,750 per month," the Haryana CM said.

He informed further that these beneficiaries will automatically start drawing the old age pension once they attain the age of 60 years.

Earlier, on June 26, CM Khattar announced the introduction of a monthly mobile allowance for Haryana Police personnel up to the rank of inspector.

"Haryana CM Khattar announced Rs 200 for Constables and Head Constables, Rs 250 for Assistant Sub-Inspectors, Rs 300 for Sub-Inspectors and Rs 400 for Inspectors," an official statement said.

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 10:35 AM IST

