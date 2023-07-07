Home / India News / U'khand: Badrinath National Highway shut near Chhinka due to falling rocks

U'khand: Badrinath National Highway shut near Chhinka due to falling rocks

The Badrinath National Highway (NH-7) was previously also shut down due to incessant rainfall in Uttarakhand's Chamoli at Lambagad and Khachada drains

ANI General News

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 9:50 AM IST
Chamoli police Uttarakhand tweeted, "The road has been blocked near Chhinka on the Badrinath National Highway."

The Badrinath National Highway (NH-7) was previously also shut down due to incessant rainfall in Uttarakhand's Chamoli at Lambagad and Khachada drains.

Amid the closure of the national highway, commuters were stuck.

Later on Saturday, vehicle movement on the highway had to be restricted again due to a rise in the water level in the Khachdu drain near Uttarakhand's Lambagad.

Authorities closed the Badrinath National Highway 7 (NH 7) at Chhinka in the State's Chamoli district leaving many commuters, including pilgrims and tourists travelling to and returning from the famed Badrinath shrine.

Last week on Thursday, heavy rains triggered landslides and flash floods in Uttarakhand at the same place and blocked Badrinath National Highway. A stretch of 100 meters of the highway was blocked due to a heavy landslide from a hill near Chhinka on Thursday morning due to rain.

Topics :UttarakhandlandslideNational Highways

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 9:50 AM IST

