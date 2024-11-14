Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / PM Modi to visit Jamui on Friday, second trip to Bihar in less than a week

PM Modi to visit Jamui on Friday, second trip to Bihar in less than a week

PM Modi will travel to a remote village in Jamui district, about 200 km from the state capital, to celebrate "Janjatiya Gaurav Divas", as the day has come to be observed since 2021

Modi, Narendra Modi
PM Modi will take part in "Grih Pravesh of 11,000 houses built under PM-JANMAN". | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 6:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Bihar on Friday to attend a function organised on the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, a legendary freedom fighter who is fondly called "bhagwan" by tribal communities of the Chhota Nagpur plateau.

Modi will travel to a remote village in Jamui district, about 200 km from the state capital, to celebrate "Janjatiya Gaurav Divas", as the day has come to be observed since 2021.

Incidentally, this is the PM's second tour of Bihar, where he, on Wednesday, laid the foundation stone for AIIMS at Darbhanga, one of the major cities in the state's northern region.

Jamui shares its borders with Jharkhand, where assembly elections are underway.

Union minister for Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan, who represented Jamui in Lok Sabha twice before passing the baton to brother-in-law Arun Bharti and shifting base to Hajipur, shared his enthusiasm over the Prime Minister's tour.

Paswan, who heads Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), shared a post on X, welcoming the PM to Jamui and reminding its people that Modi was on his "third visit" to the district, where he had addressed rallies during the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year and the previous general elections in 2019.

More From This Section

Uttar Pradesh govt to sweeten defence manufacturing policy for investors

How the humble onion retains its political hegemony when it acts pricey

Closely monitoring Delhi pollution, strict measures to be taken: Gopal Rai

UPPSC exam row: Protest enters fourth day; 12 booked for vandalism. Updates

SC dismisses PIL seeking WhatsApp ban over non-compliance with govt rules

Union minister for tribal affairs, Jual Oram, who is in Jamui to oversee preparations for the PM's tour, spoke to journalists.

"The Honourable PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 6640 crore," Oram said.

He said the PM will also "inaugurate two Tribal Freedom Fighters' Museums and two Tribal Research Institutes to preserve the rich history and heritage of tribal communities".

Besides, Modi will take part in "Grih Pravesh of 11,000 houses built under PM-JANMAN", added the minister.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

A look at the 'many firsts' in tribal-welfare initiatives in India

LIVE: RIL, Disney announce completion of merger, form JV valued at Rs 70,352 cr

No one can remove reservation: Kharge reacts to PM Modi's allegation

Dominica to honour PM Modi with highest award at India-CARICOM Summit

India, China should pursue border settlement while LAC deal holds: Experts

Topics :Narendra ModiChirag PaswanBihar

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 6:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story