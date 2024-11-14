PM Modi to visit Jamui on Friday, second trip to Bihar in less than a week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Bihar on Friday to attend a function organised on the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, a legendary freedom fighter who is fondly called "bhagwan" by tribal communities of the Chhota Nagpur plateau.

Modi will travel to a remote village in Jamui district, about 200 km from the state capital, to celebrate "Janjatiya Gaurav Divas", as the day has come to be observed since 2021.

Incidentally, this is the PM's second tour of Bihar, where he, on Wednesday, laid the foundation stone for AIIMS at Darbhanga, one of the major cities in the state's northern region.

Jamui shares its borders with Jharkhand, where assembly elections are underway.

Union minister for Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan, who represented Jamui in Lok Sabha twice before passing the baton to brother-in-law Arun Bharti and shifting base to Hajipur, shared his enthusiasm over the Prime Minister's tour.

Paswan, who heads Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), shared a post on X, welcoming the PM to Jamui and reminding its people that Modi was on his "third visit" to the district, where he had addressed rallies during the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year and the previous general elections in 2019.

Union minister for tribal affairs, Jual Oram, who is in Jamui to oversee preparations for the PM's tour, spoke to journalists.

"The Honourable PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 6640 crore," Oram said.

He said the PM will also "inaugurate two Tribal Freedom Fighters' Museums and two Tribal Research Institutes to preserve the rich history and heritage of tribal communities".

Besides, Modi will take part in "Grih Pravesh of 11,000 houses built under PM-JANMAN", added the minister.