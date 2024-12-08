PM Modi to visit Rajasthan on Dec 9 to inaugurate Rising Rajasthan Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan on Monday during which he will inaugurate the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024.

He will also visit Haryana the same day and will launch the LIC's Bima Sakhi Yojana and lay the foundation stone of the main campus of the Maharana Pratap Horticultural University in Panipat.

Prime Minister Modi will travel to Jaipur and at around 10:30 AM, he will inaugurate the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024 at Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC), a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

Thereafter, he will travel to Panipat and at around 2 PM, launch LIC's Bima Sakhi Yojana and lay the foundation stone of the main campus of Maharana Pratap Horticultural University.

In Rajasthan, Modi will inaugurate the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024 and the Rajasthan Global Business Expo at Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) and address the gathering on the occasion.

The theme of the Investment Summit to be held from December 9 to 11 this year is 'Replete, Responsible, Ready'.

More From This Section

The Summit will host 12 sectoral thematic sessions on the themes of water security, sustainable mining, sustainable finance, inclusive tourism, agri-business innovations and women-led startups among others, the statement said.

Eight country sessions will also be held during the Summit with participating countries on the themes like 'Water Management for Livable Cities', 'versatility of Industries- manufacturing and beyond' and 'Trade & Tourism.' Pravasi Rajasthani Conclave and MSME Conclave will also be held in three days.

The Rajasthan Global Business Expo will feature thematic pavilions such as the Rajasthan Pavilion, country pavilions, Startups Pavilion among others.

Over 32 countries, including 16 partner countries and 20 international organizations will participate in the Summit.

In Haryana, in line with his commitment to women empowerment and financial inclusion, Modi will launch 'Bima Sakhi Yojana' in Panipat.

This initiative of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is designed to empower women aged 18-70 years, who are Class X pass, the statement said.

They will receive specialized training and a stipend for the first three years to promote financial literacy and insurance awareness, it said.

After training, they can serve as LIC agents and the graduate Bima Sakhis would have the opportunity to qualify for being considered for Development Officer roles in LIC.

Prime Minister Modi will also distribute appointment certificates to prospective Bima Sakhis.

During the programme, the prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of the main campus of Maharana Pratap Horticultural University, Karnal.

The main campus and six regional research stations, spread over 495 acres, will be established at a cost of over Rs 700 crore.

The University will have one College of Horticulture for graduate and post-graduate studies and five schools covering 10 horticulture disciplines.

It will work towards crop diversification and world class research for development of horticulture technologies, the statement said.