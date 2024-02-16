PM Modi unveils development projects worth Rs 17,000 crore in Rajasthan

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Highway infrastructure in Rajasthan
For highway infrastructure development, the prime minister inaugurated various national highway projects worth over Rs 5,000 crore.
"Today's projects will improve connectivity in Kota, Udaipur, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Boondi, Ajmer, Bhilwara and Chittorgarh. These roads will also ensure better connectivity with Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat and Maharashtra," The PM said.
Railway development in Rajasthan
Turning to railways, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for eight projects worth approximately Rs 2,300 crore. He further highlighted initiatives to electrify, revamp, and repair rail routes in Rajasthan. The prime minister also announced the doubling of the Bandikui-Agra Fort rail line and the dedicated Khatipura railway station to the nation.
Power transmission sector projects
PM Modi spoke on the government's efforts to promote solar energy production and provide financial assistance for household solar installations. He outlined the PM Surya Ghar Yojna's aim to provide free electricity and facilitate solar panel installations in households, particularly benefiting the middle and lower-middle-class segments.
He dedicated power transmission sector projects worth more than Rs 2,100 crore, in Rajasthan, to the nation. This includes the Transmission System Strengthening Scheme for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan (8.1 GW) under Phase-II Part A; Transmission System Strengthening Scheme for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan (8.1 GW) under Phase-II Part-B1; and Transmission System for providing connectivity to RE projects at Bikaner (PG), Fatehgarh-II & Bhadla–II.
Jal Jeevan Mission in Rajasthan
PM Modi laid the foundation stone for multiple projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Rajasthan, worth around Rs 2,400 crore. This is crucial to the state, which struggles with water scarcity due to its desert geography.
State Assembly elections for Rajasthan were held on November 25, 2023. the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victory in the state with 115 out of 200 seats, and Bhajan Lal Sharma was appointed chief minister.
