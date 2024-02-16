PM Modi unveils development projects worth Rs 17,000 crore in Rajasthan

Emphasising the significance of the development projects, PM Modi spoke on their potential to generate employment opportunities and foster prosperity in Rajasthan. He stressed the importance of rapid development in essential sectors such as rail, road, electricity, and water for the progress of Rajasthan. He highlighted the substantial allocation of Rs 11 trillion in this year's Union Budget for infrastructure development.

Turning to railways, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for eight projects worth approximately Rs 2,300 crore. He further highlighted initiatives to electrify, revamp, and repair rail routes in Rajasthan. The prime minister also announced the doubling of the Bandikui-Agra Fort rail line and the dedicated Khatipura railway station to the nation.

"Today's projects will improve connectivity in Kota, Udaipur, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Boondi, Ajmer, Bhilwara and Chittorgarh. These roads will also ensure better connectivity with Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat and Maharashtra," The PM said.

PM Modi spoke on the government's efforts to promote solar energy production and provide financial assistance for household solar installations. He outlined the PM Surya Ghar Yojna's aim to provide free electricity and facilitate solar panel installations in households, particularly benefiting the middle and lower-middle-class segments.

He dedicated power transmission sector projects worth more than Rs 2,100 crore, in Rajasthan, to the nation. This includes the Transmission System Strengthening Scheme for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan (8.1 GW) under Phase-II Part A; Transmission System Strengthening Scheme for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan (8.1 GW) under Phase-II Part-B1; and Transmission System for providing connectivity to RE projects at Bikaner (PG), Fatehgarh-II & Bhadla–II.