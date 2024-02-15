Lok Sabha elections 2024: EC requests deployment of 340k central forces

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) may deploy a total of 340,000 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 and Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim, according to ANI.

The Election Commission (EC) has forwarded a proposal to the MHA, following requests from chief electoral officers of all states and Union Territories. The proposal seeks the deployment of around 3,400 companies (equivalent to 340,000 personnel) of paramilitary wings to ensure the conduct of free, fair, and peaceful elections. The deployment will be phased to cover all states and Union Territories.

Distribution of CAPF Personnel

The distribution plan of CAPF personnel is based on the requirement for election-related duties such as area dominance, confidence-building measures, guarding of EVMs, strong room centres, and counting centre security.

The Election Commission has sought the highest number of 920 CAPF companies for West Bengal, followed by 635 for Jammu and Kashmir, which is holding its first Lok Sabha elections post the revocation of Article 370. Other states and Union Territories have varying requirements, with Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh among those needing significant deployments.

The MHA will make deployment decisions based on the availability of CAPFs as requested by the Election Commission. The final deployment plan will ensure adequate security measures for the electoral process across the country.

Lok Sabha elections 2024