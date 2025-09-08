Trai refutes Congress claim of blocking SMS on Maharashtra poll fraud

Trai on Monday said it did not receive any application that pertained to sending SMS to a political party's Maharashtra cadre on how the 2024 Assembly election was allegedly 'stolen', as the regulator asserted that it doesn't even approve individual SMS templates.

Trai's rebuttal came after Congress on Sunday claimed that the Trai rejected its application for sending out SMSes to its Maharashtra cadre with the link of a documentary on how Maharashtra assembly elections were allegedly "stolen" on the grounds that it is "content related to protest".

Without naming Congress, Trai in a post on X said, "No application was received by #Trai for sending SMS to a political party's Maharashtra cadre on how the 2024 Assembly election was stolen'". Trai pointed out that the said application was submitted to one of the service providers, who rejected it.

"Trai was at no stage involved in this process. In fact, Trai does not deal with approval of individual message templates," the regulator clarified in a series of social media posts. Trai doesn't approve individual SMS templates, it said, tagging a screenshot of the rejection by STPL', a service provider. "As per the photo, it is clear that it was rejected by the service provider, STPL," Trai wrote in its post hash-tagged '#FactCheck'. Congress had also claimed that the rejection indicated "telltale signs of guilt of Maharashtra election fraud" and there were coordinated moves by various arms of the government to suppress information.