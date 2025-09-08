Hoax bomb threat triggers searches at Kerala CM's residence, court complex

The police on Monday carried out searches at the Kerala Chief Minister's official residence and the Thiruvananthapuram District Court complex after receiving an email claiming that bombs have been planted at these locations.

The mail, sent to the district court's official email ID in the morning, prompted immediate action, police said.

Teams from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and the dog squad conducted thorough checks at both sites-- the court complex and Cliff House.

However, no explosives were found, and police later confirmed it was a hoax.

A case will be registered against the sender of the email, which reportedly contained references to Tamil Nadu politics, officials said.