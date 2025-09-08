Elgar Parishad case: SC to hear medical bail plea of accused on Sept 15

The Supreme Court on Monday decided to hear on September 15 the bail plea of Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case accused Mahesh Raut on medical grounds.
A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma was hearing Raut's petition challenging his incarceration despite being granted bail by the Bombay High Court.
The high court allowed Raut's bail plea but stayed its own order for a week on the request of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
The top court subsequently extended the stay on his release in the case.
On Monday, Raut's counsel said the activist was suffering from rheumatoid arthritis and required specialised medical care unavailable in prison or at JJ Hospital, where he has been examined.
If the prison hospital can file a status report, and we can take him for a medical examination JJ hospital doesn't have the facilities for this, the lawyer said.
The bench said if the authorities wish to file an affidavit, they may do so.
If the ailment is so serious that it warrants continuous treatment, then there is no difficulty. Because all of us know that government doctors play it safe. If a serious treatment is required, they will not touch it because if anything happens then they will be responsible. So let's just find out, no problem, the bench said.
When the counsel referred to the fact that Raut had already spent nearly seven years in custody, Justice Sundresh noted, No issue at all, we will consider it. Keep next Tuesday." Raut is among several activists and cultural workers accused in the Elgar ParishadBhima Koregaon case.
The Elgar Parishad conclave was held in December 2017 at Shaniwarwada, an 18th-century palace-fort in the heart of Pune.
Investigators alleged that provocative speeches delivered at the event instigated the violence at Koregaon-Bhima on January 1, 2018.
Another accused, cultural activist Sagar Gorkhe alias Jagtap, was arrested in September 2020 on allegations of raising provocative slogans at the conclave along with other Kabir Kala Manch members, and has remained in jail since then.
The bench is also likely to hear the bail plea of another activist Jyoti Jagtap who was arrested in 2020 in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app