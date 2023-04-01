Home / India News / PM Narendra Modi flags off Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train in Madhya Pradesh capital

Bhopal
Apr 01 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off the Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train in Madhya Pradesh capital.

The semi-high speed train was flagged off at the Rani Kamalapati railway station in Bhopal city in the afternoon. Addressing a gathering after the flagging-off ceremony, PM Modi said, "Our endeavour is to transform railway sector and make travel convenient for citizens." The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had earlier said that this is the eleventh Vande Bharat train service in the country. The indigenously designed train set of Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. It will provide faster, comfortable and convenient travel experience to rail users, boost tourism and promote economic development in the region, it said. PM Modi, who arrived in Bhopal in the morning, attended the Combined Commanders' Conference before flagging off the train.

Assembly elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Madhya Pradesh are due by the end of this year.

First Published: Apr 01 2023

