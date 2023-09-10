Home / India News / PM Narendra Modi likely to visit Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh in Oct

PM Narendra Modi likely to visit Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh in Oct

On October 12, the Prime Minister will visit Adi Kailash located on the China border and will also visit Jeolikang in the Vyas Valley

ANI General News

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 9:00 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Uttarakhand in the next month, the sources said on Sunday.

As per the sources, the PM is likely to visit Pithoragarh, the border district of Uttarakhand, in the second week of October.

"During his visit, the Prime Minister will visit the famous Narayan Ashram and will also have darshan and worship of Adi Kailash. PM will stay at Narayan Ashram on October 11," the source said.

On October 12, the Prime Minister will visit Adi Kailash located on the China border and will also visit Jeolikang in the Vyas Valley, it added.

The PM had visited the state last year in October where he offered prayers at Kedarnath Dham.

Topics :Narendra ModiUttarakhand

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 9:00 AM IST

