PM Narendra Modi may push for global guidelines on AI at Paris Summit

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi is likely to call upon nations to frame global guidelines for Artificial Intelligence (AI), in line with his pitch for an international framework for digital technologies, officials said on Tuesday.

Modi and other global leaders will discuss the growing challenges and opportunities for AI in governance at the Action Summit to be held in Paris on February 10–11.

A push by India to adopt standards for AI in telecommunications led to the International Telecommunication Union adopting a resolution supporting the same last year. The rapid pace of AI technology may necessitate the same for other sectors, officials said.

Co-chairing the event with India, the French government aims to use the event as a platform for collectively establishing scientific foundations, solutions, and standards for more sustainable AI, working for collective progress and in the public interest.

It builds on the advances made at the Bletchley Park Summit in November 2023 and the Seoul Summit in May 2024 and will draw on the expertise of a steering committee bringing together some 30 countries and international institutions to ensure inclusive and diverse contributions.

The participants will seek to achieve three major objectives: providing access to independent, safe, and reliable AI to a wide range of users; developing AI that is more environmentally friendly; and ensuring global governance of Artificial Intelligence that is effective and inclusive.

The government wants the AI Summit to also give it an early start in becoming part of any global body setting policies for the emerging technology, an official said.

"AI is a domain that is fast expanding, while its use cases are evolving. At a time when many nations are trying to enter the AI race, India cannot afford to be left out of global policymaking on AI," a telecom ministry official said.

Modi will be flying to Washington DC to hold talks with US President Donald Trump after his engagements in Paris, US news agencies reported on Monday, citing White House sources. The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to officially confirm Modi’s itinerary.

The first in-person meeting between the leaders during Trump's second stint as President is set to focus on trade and tariffs.