Delhi Weather Tomorrow Election Day: Delhi is expected to witness rain on Delhi is expected to witness rain on Election Day , February 5. This is expected to reduce temperatures across the national capital tomorrow. Light rainfall was witnessed in parts of Delhi and Noida today.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rain with a mix of foggy conditions is expected from February 5 onwards. Fog and drizzle are also likely to appear in Delhi followed by shallow fog on February 6 and 7.

Delhi Weather Tomorrow: Rain on Voting Day

As Delhi prepares to vote for the next government on February 5, the weather department has forecast light rain and a cloudy sky in the morning.

However, this January was recorded as the warmest since 2019. The average maximum temperature for the month was 21.1 degrees Celsius. The nighttime temperature was also higher than usual. IMD shows that the strong western disturbance will usually bring rain and will also reduce the temperature.

PTI in its report quoted weather expert Mahesh Palawat who said, "This month, while western disturbances did pass through north India, most of them were feeble and did not result in substantial snowfall or rainfall."

Delhi Weekly Weather Forecast

February 5

Maximum Temperature: 22-24 degrees Celsius

Minimum Temperature: 9-11 degrees Celsius

February 6

Maximum Temperature: 23-25 degrees Celsius

Minimum Temperature: 8-10 degrees Celsius

February 7

Maximum Temperature: 24-26 degrees Celsius

Minimum Temperature: 8-10 degrees Celsius

February 8

Maximum Temperature: 23-25 degrees Celsius

Minimum Temperature: 8-10 degrees Celsius

February 9