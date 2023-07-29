Home / Politics / Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad meets T'gana CM to discuss dalit issues

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad meets T'gana CM to discuss dalit issues

Azad and Rao discussed Dalit issues, division of people in the name of caste, social discrimination and attacks on Dalit communities in the country

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Chandrashekhar Azad Raavan

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2023 | 11:05 AM IST
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad called on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and discussed issues related to Dalits, including attacks on the community.

Hailing the programmes, including the flagship financial assistance 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme, which have been implemented in Telangana for the uplifitment of the Dalits, Azad said they have become a role model for the country, an official release said on Friday.

Azad and Rao discussed Dalit issues, division of people in the name of caste, social discrimination and attacks on Dalit communities in the country, it said.

The Bhim Army chief expressed hope that the development activities of Dalits in Telangana will pave the way for solving the problems of the community in the country in future.

Azad praised the installation of the 125 feet statue of B R Ambedkar in Hyderabad by the BRS government and naming the new Telangana Secretariat complex after Ambedkar, it added.

He invited the CM to be the chief guest at the Bhim Army Mahasabha to be held on August 26 in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Under the 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme, a beneficiary family is given a grant of Rs 10 lakh for them to start a business or trade of their own to emerge out of poverty.

Azad met Rao's daughter and BRS MLC K Kavitha on Thursday and also paid a visit to the Ambedkar statue here.

First Published: Jul 29 2023 | 11:05 AM IST

