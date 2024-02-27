PM Narendra Modi reveals names of astronauts picked for Gaganyaan mission

India's dream of becoming the fourth nation to independently send humans into space inched one step closer to reality on 27 February. Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally announced the names of four Indian Air Force (IAF) test pilots, who will be onboard Gaganyaan, India's first manned mission to space.

India will become only the fourth country after the United States, Russia, and China to conduct such a mission. The four astronaut-designates are Prashanth Nair, Angad Prathap, Ajit Krishnan, and Shubhanshu Shukla. The mission comes 40 years after Rakesh Sharma became part of a Soviet Union space mission in 1984.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The country has come to know about the four Gaganyaan passengers. These are not just four names or four people. These are four powers who will take the aspirations of 140 crore Indians to space," Modi said. As per the plan, the manned mission will carry three astronauts into low earth orbit at an altitude of 400 kilometres for a period of three days. The four candidates were selected after a rigorous selection process from almost 12 pilots.

After that, the selected officers were given generic space flight training at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre in Russia in 2020. Following this, the four astronauts were undergoing a semester-based training at the Astronaut Training Facility in Bengaluru. The Bengaluru training facility made the selected pilots go through a curriculum that includes classroom training, physical fitness training, simulator training and flight suit training. Training modules covered academic courses, Gaganyaan flight systems, microgravity familiarisation through parabolic flights, aero-medical training, recovery and survival training, mastering of flight procedures and training on crew training simulators. Aero-medical training, periodical flying practice and Yoga are also included as part of the training.

"Forty years later, an Indian is going to space. But this time, the timing, the countdown and the rocket belong to us," Modi added. The Prime Minister also highlighted that women scientists are playing a crucial role in the success of all the recent space missions by India. "India's Nari Shakti is playing a pivotal role in the space sector. Be it Chandrayaan or Gaganyaan, no such mission can be imagined without women scientists," he said.

The launch vehicles for the ambitious mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be the LVM rocket. Recently, human readiness of the cryogenic engine, which will be used in LVM3 vehicles, was successfully tested. The first unmanned mission, Gaganyaan (G1), is scheduled to take place sometime during the second quarter of FY24, as almost all the acceptance tests are completed. The second phase of the mission will involve the launch of Vyommitra, a female spacefaring humanoid robot. Derived from the Sanskrit words Vyoma, meaning space, and Mitra, meaning friend, Vyommitra will act as a prototype of the Gaganyaan mission.

The human space mission comes after the country successfully entered into the elite league of nations through the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's South Pole and the launch of Aditya-L1, India's first solar mission, last year.