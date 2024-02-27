Home / India News / Telangana to develop next phase of 'Genome Valley', says CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana to develop next phase of 'Genome Valley', says CM Revanth Reddy

'I am announcing here to establish the next phase of Genome Valley in 300 acres of land with Rs 2,000 crore of investment,' he added

Reddy said the government has also identified clusters for Greenfield Integrated Pharma Villages in Vikarabad, Medak and Nalgonda, all three different areas of Telangana for infrastructure and investment
Press Trust of India Hyderabad

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 4:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Telangana government will be taking up the next phase of 'Genome Valley', the country's first organised cluster for Life Sciences R&D and clean manufacturing activities here involving an investment of Rs 2,000 crore in 300 acres of land, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said on Tuesday.

Speaking at BioAsia 2024, a healthcare and life sciences annual event, Reddy said the government is also planning to develop ten "Pharma Villages" (clusters) in the state which will have investment potential of Rs one lakh crore.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"I am announcing here to establish the next phase of Genome Valley in 300 acres of land with Rs 2,000 crore of investment," he added.

He further said the Pharma Villages will have the potential to generate five lakh jobs after they are established.

Reddy said the government has also identified clusters for Greenfield Integrated Pharma Villages in Vikarabad, Medak and Nalgonda, all three different areas of Telangana for infrastructure and investment.

According to him, the state government attracted over Rs 40,000 crore investments in the recently held World Economic Forum Summit in Davos, Switzerland.

Telangana Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said the state government will soon come out with a Lifesciences Policy.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of BioAsia, Sridhar Babu said the Congress government decided to scrap the previous BRS regime's proposal for setting up a "Pharma City" in over 15,000 acres near here and instead is planning to set up ten Pharma villages or clusters in different locations of the state.

Out of the ten clusters, three will be taken up initially and the remaining will be taken up depending upon the availability of loans, he said. Each cluster will come up in 1,000 to 2,000 acres of land.

For the second phase of Genome Valley, the land was already acquired, he said, adding RX Propellant and Terminus have come up with Rs 2,000 crore investment to create necessary infrastructure.

"In the next five years , about Rs 20,000-30,000 crore investments will be coming in the second phase of Genome valley," the minister said.

Replying to a query, he said the state government will use the Pharma City land for some other purpose and no decision has been taken on that yet.

Also Read

Revanth Reddy to be next Telangana CM; oath-taking ceremony on Dec 7

Telangana 2023 LIVE updates: As Congress secures 64 seats, BRS ousted

Punish me if Congress wins fewer than 80 seats: TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy

Telangana election results: Revanth appreciates KTR's response to results

Meet Revanth Reddy, Congress' man in Telangana and the new likely CM

Tamil Nadu's VOC Port will be India's first green hydrogen hub: Sonowal

Indian sentenced to 20 years jail term over Uzbekistan cough syrup deaths

Vietnam imports husked brown rice from India for re-exports: Reports

'Sitting with eyes closed': SC rebukes Centre over misleading Patanjali ads

'Time, countdown, rocket hamara hai', says PM Modi on Gaganyaan mission

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Telangana govtTelanganaRevanth Reddypharma sctors

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story