Home / India News / PM Narendra Modi set to inaugurate India's first global mobility expo

PM Narendra Modi set to inaugurate India's first global mobility expo

The mobility show-Bharat Mobility Global Expo-will be conducted from February 1-3 in the national capital and will bring the entire mobility value chain under one roof

The event also aims to facilitate strategic networking through buyer-seller meets, which will offer a platform for businesses to forge valuable connections and partnerships
Shreya Nandi New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2024 | 9:11 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address India’s first-of-its-kind mobility show, which aims to showcase the country’s growing role as a global hub for mobility.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The event, Bharat Mobility Global Expo, will be organised during February 1-3 in the national capital. It will bring the entire mobility value chain under one roof, including over 800 exhibitors and around 50 overseas players.
India is one of the largest markets for vehicle manufacturers, and is growing steadily as a global export hub.
 
While the share of vehicles being exported is 14 cent right now, India aims to increase it to about 25 per cent of all passenger vehicles produced in the country by 2030.
 
India is also playing a crucial role in the future of the automotive industry, including innovating automotive software, next gen electronics and industrial automation.
Besides domestic stakeholders, the expo will be attended by international participants across 47 countries.
 
Apart from an auto show, there will be a large-scale tyre exhibition, display of the latest electric vehicles (EVs) and cutting-edge technologies, among others. There will also be automotive components, urban mobility solutions, such as drones, batteries, charging stations, as well as information technology initiatives in EVs, hybrids, hydrogen and CNG/LNG vehicles.
 
The event also aims to facilitate strategic networking through buyer-seller meets, which will offer a platform for businesses to forge valuable connections and partnerships.
Key original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), such as Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Kia India, Mahindra and Mahindra, Hyundai Motor India, as well as auto component makers such as Acme Udyog and Subros and battery and storage companies such as Amara Raja and HEG will be participating in the expo.
 
Top tyre makers, construction equipment manufacturers, steel manufacturers and tech as well as startup players will also be present.
 


Also Read

Maruti's first EV with a range of 550 km set to be launched by March 2025

Maruti Suzuki's total sales dip in December; exports in 2023 all-time-high

Maruti eyeing bigger pie of global car market, aims to 3X exports by 2030

Suzuki Motor's stake in Maruti Suzuki to rise to 58.19% from 56.48%

Arnab Roy to be Maruti Suzuki's new CFO from January 1, Ajay Seth to retire

14 suspended Oppn MPs to attend House proceedings during Budget session

Exam paper leak: RRB ex-chairman, nine others get five years imprisonment

India backs two-state solution to resolve Israel-Palestine conflict: EAM

India-US cooperation to make democratic world order stronger: Rajnath Singh

LIVE: 2 killed, 5 injured in firing between rival ethnic groups in Manipur

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiElectric VehiclesMaruti Suzukihybrid car

First Published: Jan 30 2024 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story