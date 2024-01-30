PM Narendra Modi set to inaugurate India's first global mobility expo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address India’s first-of-its-kind mobility show, which aims to showcase the country’s growing role as a global hub for mobility.

The event, Bharat Mobility Global Expo, will be organised during February 1-3 in the national capital. It will bring the entire mobility value chain under one roof, including over 800 exhibitors and around 50 overseas players.India is one of the largest markets for vehicle manufacturers, and is growing steadily as a global export hub.While the share of vehicles being exported is 14 cent right now, India aims to increase it to about 25 per cent of all passenger vehicles produced in the country by 2030.India is also playing a crucial role in the future of the automotive industry, including innovating automotive software, next gen electronics and industrial automation.Besides domestic stakeholders, the expo will be attended by international participants across 47 countries.Apart from an auto show, there will be a large-scale tyre exhibition, display of the latest electric vehicles (EVs) and cutting-edge technologies, among others. There will also be automotive components, urban mobility solutions, such as drones, batteries, charging stations, as well as information technology initiatives in EVs, hybrids, hydrogen and CNG/LNG vehicles.The event also aims to facilitate strategic networking through buyer-seller meets, which will offer a platform for businesses to forge valuable connections and partnerships.Key original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), such as Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Kia India, Mahindra and Mahindra, Hyundai Motor India, as well as auto component makers such as Acme Udyog and Subros and battery and storage companies such as Amara Raja and HEG will be participating in the expo.Top tyre makers, construction equipment manufacturers, steel manufacturers and tech as well as startup players will also be present.