LIVE: Dense fog blankets Delhi-NCR amid cold wave, visibility affected

Latest LIVE updates: A dense fog blanketed parts of Delhi-NCR this morning. Commuter traffic is facing difficulties as visibility has been badly affected. According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi currently has a temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am. The IMD said that shallow fog was experienced in isolated pockets of Delhi on Monday night. Several flights have been delayed at Indira Gandhi International Airport due to low visibility. Trains are also running late at the New Delhi Railway Station.

The US government yesterday pulled back part of the sanctions relief it granted Venezuela in 2023. The decision was made following through on its threat after Venezuela's highest court blocked the presidential candidacy of an opposition leader.

The Department of the Treasury gave companies transacting with Venezuela's state-owned mining company until February 13 to wind down operations. Earlier in October, the department had allowed transactions with the mining company after the government of President Nicols Maduro reached an agreement with the US-backed opposition leader to work toward levelling the playing field ahead of the presidential election.

The Consulate General of India in Atlanta has strongly criticised the incident of the fatal attack on a 25-year-old Indian student. The Consulate informed that US authorities have arrested the accused and are currently investigating the case. Vivek Saini, who recently earned an MBA degree in the US, was hammered to death by a homeless drug addict. Saini had been helping the homeless man for the past couple of days in Georgia state's Lithonia city. The brutal incident was caught on camera when assailant Julian Faulkner mercilessly hit Saini almost 50 times on the head with a hammer.