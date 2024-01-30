Exam paper leak: RRB ex-chairman, nine others get five years imprisonment

A CBI special court in Hyderabad has sentenced the then-Railway Recruitment Board - Mumbai chairman Satendra Mohan Sharma and nine others to five years' rigorous imprisonment in connection with the leak of exam papers for the recruitment of 1,936 assistant station masters and assistant loco pilots in 2010, officials said on Tuesday.

Among those sentenced in the case by the Principal Special Judge for CBI Cases - Hyderabad is former Assan-Mangalore Rail Development Corporation CEO AK Jagannadham.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The court has also slapped a fine of Rs 1.75 lakh on Sharma and Rs 1.31 lakh on Jagannadham, the officials said. The total fines slapped on all 10 accused amounts Rs 7.87 lakh.

The agency on June 15, 2010, booked the accused in the leak of examination papers for the recruitment of 1,936 assistant loco pilots and assistant station masters that was scheduled to be conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board on June 6 of that year.

It was alleged that Sharma and Jagannadham had entered into a conspiracy in 2010 with the other accused to leak the question papers through agents for the payment of between Rs 3.50 lakh and Rs 4.00 lakh.

"In pursuance of the said conspiracy convicted accused Jagannadham Shareen Kumar; P Ashok Kumar; Jagannadham Ramesh; Jagannadham Tirupathaiah; Mandarama Seshu Narayana Murthy; Vivek Bharadwaj; Srujan Jagannadham; and Shrirama Vijay Shankar, who were appointed as agents, lured several aspirants across the country and collected various amounts ranging between Rs 5,000 to Rs 1,50,000 (Rs 1.50 lakh) and original qualification certificates from about 193 aspirants," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The aspirants were taken to Goa, Sholapur and Nagpur where they were tutored with the leaked exam papers, according to the statement.

"The CBI had conducted searches at the official and residential premises of the accused that also led to the recovery of cash of Rs 36.90 lakh (approx). During the investigation, 15 accused were arrested who were later enlarged on bail," the spokesperson said.

The agency filed the charge sheet within three months on September 13, 2010.

"The court after trial found the convicted accused guilty and sentenced them. Four accused were acquitted, while the trial against one accused was abetted due to his death," the spokesperson said.