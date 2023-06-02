PM Narendra Modi to address joint session of US Congress on 22 June

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a joint session of the US Congress on June 22 during his official state visit to the country, top congressional leaders announced on Friday.

"On behalf of the bipartisan leadership of the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate, it is our honour to invite you (Prime Minister Modi) to address a joint meeting of Congress on Thursday, June 22," they said in a statement.

The statement was signed by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries.

This will be the second time that Modi will be addressing a joint meeting of the US Congress.

President Joe Biden will host Prime Minister Modi for an Official State visit to the US, which will include a state dinner, on June 22.