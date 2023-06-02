Home / India News / Delhi Police releases toll-free helpline number for anonymous tip-off

Delhi Police releases toll-free helpline number for anonymous tip-off

Reward will be provided for the 'eyes and ears' scheme "for useful information", Special Commissioner of Police Sanjay Singh said on Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 7:00 PM IST
Delhi Police on Friday released a toll-free helpline number on which the general public can share information on crimes and criminals anonymously, officials said.

Reward will be provided for the 'eyes and ears' scheme "for useful information", Special Commissioner of Police Sanjay Singh said on Twitter.

"Join as 'EYES & EARS' of @DelhiPolice. You can give information about crime & criminals at a Toll Free HELPLINE No. 14547. Caller has the option to disclose his identity or not & it is kept secret. Reward is given for useful information in appropriate cases #TogetherSafeDelhi," he tweeted.

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 7:53 PM IST

