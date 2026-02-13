PMO moves to Sewa Teerth today; 78-yr stint at South Block ends: Details

In a major administrative shift, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will relocate the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) from Delhi’s historic South Block to a newly built complex called Sewa Teerth on Friday. The move formally ends the PMO’s nearly eight-decade presence at the iconic building.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to chair the final Cabinet meeting at South Block before the transition. After the meeting, Union ministers and senior officials will shift to the new complex, located less than a kilometre away on Raisina Hill.

A historic shift after 78 years

The relocation marks the end of an era for India’s administrative centre. The PMO has functioned from the South Block since Independence, making this the first such move in 78 years.

The new Sewa Teerth complex will house the Prime Minister’s Office along with the Cabinet Secretariat and the National Security Council Secretariat -- all of which earlier operated from different buildings. ALSO READ: New complex housing Prime Minister's Office to be called 'Seva Teerth' Following the naming ceremony at around 1:30 pm, PM Modi will address a public event in the evening and formally inaugurate Sewa Teerth along with Kartavya Bhavan-1 and Kartavya Bhavan-2. What happens to North and South Block With ministries vacating both South Block and North Block, the two colonial-era buildings will no longer serve as India’s central power hubs — a role they held since 1921.

The government plans to convert the iconic structures into the 'Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum', which will showcase India’s civilisational history. Officials say the relocation is part of a wider effort to modernise governance spaces and move away from colonial administrative layouts. Where the PMO is shifting The PMO will now operate from Sewa Teerth-1, one of three interconnected buildings in the Executive Enclave-I zone. The complex is located near Vayu Bhawan. Sewa Teerth-2 already houses the Cabinet Secretariat after its shift from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Sewa Teerth-3 will accommodate the National Security Council Secretariat and the National Security Adviser’s office. The enclave will also include India House, a new venue designed for hosting high-level international delegations.

A brief history of the PMO South Block and North Block were completed in 1931 during British rule. India’s first Cabinet meeting under Jawaharlal Nehru was held at South Block after Independence. The PMO itself evolved over time: It began in 1947 as the Prime Minister’s Secretariat

In 1964, during Lal Bahadur Shastri’s tenure, it received formal status

Its authority expanded under Indira Gandhi

In 1977, the government led by Morarji Desai renamed it the Prime Minister’s Office In the coming weeks, the defence and external affairs ministries will also vacate South Block, while North Block has already been emptied.

Key features of the Sewa Teerth complex Located on Dara Shikoh Road, the Sewa Teerth campus includes three interconnected buildings designed as modern, digitally integrated workspaces. The facility includes: Smart access control and surveillance systems

Centralised public interface zones

Conference halls and reception areas

Renewable energy, water conservation, and waste management systems Built to 4-Star GRIHA environmental standards, the complex is intended to reduce environmental impact while improving efficiency and collaboration among departments. Union Minister Jitendra Singh described the relocation as a symbolic step in moving away from colonial legacies. In a post on X, he said, "Tomorrow, Feb 13 2026, the history of independent India takes a new turn. The iconic PMO 'Prime Minister's Office' moves from the British era South Block to its new address, #SevaTeerth". Incidentally, on this very day in 1931, February 13, the British declared New Delhi the Capital of colonial India."