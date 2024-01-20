Home / India News / PM's mission of bringing peace, development in NE successful: Amit Shah

PM's mission of bringing peace, development in NE successful: Amit Shah

The prime minister also viewed it from a new perspective and the problem was resolved with Bodoland today being free from bomb blasts, firing and violence, Shah said

During the last three years, there has been no incident of violence in Bodoland, and it is scripting a new story by walking on the path of development, Shah asserted | File image | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Dhekiajuli (Assam)

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2024 | 3:45 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission of bringing peace and development in the northeast has been successful.

The Congress had a policy to divert attention from problems and enjoy power, which led to the deaths of thousands of people in the region, particularly in the Bodoland, Shah said at the 13th Triennial Conference of the All Bathou Mahasabha here.

When I became home minister, the Bodo movement was underway and I made a sincere attempt to understand the problems and demands of one of the largest communities of the northeast, he said.

Topics :Amit ShahNarendra ModiNortheast India

First Published: Jan 20 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

