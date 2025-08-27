Cabinet clears ₹7,332-cr revamp and extension of PM SVANidhi till 2030

The union cabinet on Wednesday approved the restructuring and extension of the lending period of PM Street Vendors Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) Scheme. The scheme, having a total outlay of ₹7,332 crore, is likely to benefit 11.5 million people, including five million new beneficiaries.

According to a statement by the Press Information Bureau, implementation of the scheme would be jointly overseen by the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). DFS will also be responsible for facilitating access to loans and credit cards.

Key new features

Some of the key features of the restructured scheme include:

Enhanced loan amount across the first and second tranches

Revised loan structure: 1st tranche: ₹15,000 (up from ₹10,000 2nd tranche: ₹25,000 (up from ₹20,000) UPI-linked RuPay credit card after repayment of the second loan

Digital cashback incentives of up to ₹1,600 on retail and wholesale digital transactions

Capacity building of street vendors with a focus on entrepreneurship, financial literacy, digital skills, and marketing Scheme to support street vendors ALSO READ: GoM backs GST rejig; states flag risk to revenue ahead of Council meet The PM SVANidhi Scheme was launched on June 1, 2020, to support street vendors who faced hardships during the Covid-19 pandemic. Apart from providing financial support, the scheme has also offered the business segment a sense of identity and formal recognition for their contribution to the economy, the PIB statement mentioned.