Home / India News / Centre asks all telcos to activate intra-circle roaming in J&K till Sept 2

Centre asks all telcos to activate intra-circle roaming in J&K till Sept 2

The directive has been passed to the regulatory heads of Bharti Airtel, BSNL, Reliance-Jio and Vodafone-ldea amid a collapse of telecom services in large parts of J&K

telecom sector, telecom
Network outages in all the service providers were reported from J&K after widespread damage to optical fibres at various sites due to incessant rain
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 2:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Centre has asked all the telecom service providers to immediately activate the intra-circle roaming (ICR) facility in Jammu and Kashmir till September 2, an official communication said.

The directive has been passed to the regulatory heads of Bharti Airtel, BSNL, Reliance-Jio and Vodafone-ldea amid a collapse of telecom services in large parts of J&K, leading to a large number of people being cut off as relentless rain for the fourth day caused flood-like situation in the Jammu division.

"In view of the prevailing situations due to heavy rainfall and multiple landslides in Jammu and Kashmir, and in accordance with Clause 29.6 of the unified licence and as per the provisions of SOP 2020 for responding to disasters, all telecom service providers are hereby instructed to activate the intra-circle roaming facility for the J&K Union Territory with immediate effect till 23:59 hours of September 2, or till further instructions, whichever is earlier," the disaster management unit of the Department of Telecommunications said in its order.

It said the ICR facility will continue to be extended to all in-roamers in Jammu and Kashmir and this may be treated on top priority.

Network outages in all the service providers were reported from J&K after widespread damage to optical fibres at various sites due to incessant rain.

The communication blackout impeded emergency response measures and caused panic among the residents.

The telecom operators said technical teams have been deployed to restore services as soon as possible.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SC orders probe after NCLAT judicial member claims 'approached for favour'

Court issues non-bailable warrant against Vikash Yadav, ex-R&AW officer

Flood-hit Punjab: Rescue efforts intensify, boats evacuate stranded people

Maharashtra govt forms committee to study impact of pigeons on human health

Op Sindoor, Mahadev clear message to terror masterminds, says Amit Shah

Topics :JammuJammu and Kashmirtelecom servicesTelecom

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story