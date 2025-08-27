SC gets two new judges, Justice Pancholi in line to become CJI in 2031

Bombay High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Patna High Court Chief Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi were on Wednesday elevated as judges of the Supreme Court, the government said.

Their names were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on Monday and their appointments were announced by the Union law ministry on Wednesday.

Once the two take oath, the top court will function with its full sanctioned strength of 34 judges, including the chief justice of India (CJI).

Justice Pancholi will be in line to become the CJI in October 2031 after Justice Joymalya Bagchi's retirement on October 2, 2031.

He would assume the CJI's office on October 3, 2031, and retire on May 27, 2033.

Born on April 13, 1964, Justice Aradhe was appointed as an additional judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on December 29, 2009, and as a permanent judge on February 15, 2011. He was transferred to the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and took oath on September 20, 2016. He was appointed as the acting chief justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir on May 11, 2018. Justice Aradhe was transferred to the Karnataka High Court, where he took oath as a judge on November 17, 2018. He assumed charge as the acting chief justice of the Karnataka High Court on July 3, 2022, and functioned as such up to October 14, 2022.

He was appointed as the chief justice of the Telangana High Court on July 19, 2023, and took the oath of office on July 23, 2023. Justice Aradhe was transferred as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court and assumed charge on January 21 this year. He was enrolled as an advocate on July 12, 1988, and dealt with civil and constitutional, arbitration and company matters in the Madhya Pradesh High Court. He was designated as a senior advocate in April 2007. Born on May 28, 1968, in Ahmedabad, Justice Pancholi was elevated as an additional judge of the Gujarat High Court on October 1, 2014, and was confirmed as a permanent judge on June 10, 2016.