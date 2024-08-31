Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PM to inaugurate National Conference of Judiciary at Bharat Mandapam today

PM will be unveiling the stamp and the coin commemorating 75 years of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India

PM Modi, Shivaji Statue
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the National Conference of District Judiciary today. (Photo: BJP)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 7:21 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the National Conference of District Judiciary on August 31 at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

On this occasion, the PM will be unveiling the stamp and the coin commemorating 75 years of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India.

"Tomorrow, 31st August, at around 10 AM, I will inaugurate the National Conference of District Judiciary at Bharat Mandapam. During the programme, a special stamp and coin marking 75 years of the Supreme Court of India will also be unveiled," posted PM Mosi on X.

The two-day conference, organised by the Supreme Court of India, will be attended by more than 800 participants from the district judiciary of all States and Union Territories, READ THE Prime Minister's Office press release.

The five working sessions will deliberate and discuss issues related to the District Judiciary such as infrastructure, human resources, inclusive courtrooms for all, judicial security and judicial wellness, caste management and judicial training.

The session on "Infrastructure and Human Resources" aims to explore ways to enhance the infrastructure and human capital for the district judiciary, stated the press statement issued by the Supreme Court.

The Chief Justice of India and the other judges of the Supreme Court, Union MoS (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice, Attorney General of India, President of the Supreme Court Bar Association and the Chairman of the Bar Council of India will also be participating in the inaugural programme.


First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 7:20 AM IST

