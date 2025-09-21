Home / India News / PM to visit Arunachal on Monday, unveil infra projects worth ₹5,000 cr

PM to visit Arunachal on Monday, unveil infra projects worth ₹5,000 cr

PM Modi will lay the foundation stones for the Tato-I and Heo hydropower projects, both of which will be developed on the Yarjep River

Modi, Narendra Modi
From Arunachal, PM Modi will travel to Tripura to attend official functions there. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Itanagar
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 2:03 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, during which he will unveil infrastructure projects worth nearly ₹5,000 crore.

The PM is scheduled to arrive at the Donyi Polo Airport in Hollongi around 9 am, after which he will fly to the Raj Bhavan in Itanagar on a helicopter, officials said.

He will then travel to Indira Gandhi Park, where he will unveil the development projects and address a rally.

Modi will lay the foundation stones for the Tato-I and Heo hydropower projects, both of which will be developed on the Yarjep River in the Shi Yomi district.

The Tato-I project, with a capacity of 186 mw, will be developed jointly by the Arunachal Pradesh government and the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) at ₹1,750 crore.

It is expected to generate around 802 million units of electricity annually.

The 240-mw Heo project will also be developed by the state government and NEEPCO at ₹1,939 crore. It is expected to produce 1,000 million units of electricity each year.

Modi will also inaugurate a convention centre in Tawang, built under the PM-DevINE scheme at ₹145.37 crore. With a capacity to host over 1,500 people, it will meet global standards and support the tourism and cultural potential of the region, officials said.

The PM will launch multiple key infrastructure projects worth over ₹1,290 crore, catering to various sectors, including connectivity, health and fire safety, among others, they said.

These initiatives are expected to catalyse economic activity, improve quality of life, and enhance connectivity in the region, they added.

Governor KT Parnaik, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, and Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia are expected to attend the event.

Security has been strengthened in the city for the PM's visit, officials said.

From Arunachal, Modi will travel to Tripura to attend official functions there.

Meanwhile, indigenous priests or 'nibus' performed traditional rituals in Itanagar on Saturday in view of the PM's visit.

Priest Hari Taro said, "We have prayed to the almighty for the PM's good health and spirit. Our state has a rich diversity of culture and tradition, but we all live with communal harmony, brotherhood, and patriotism."  "We prayed that our PM continues to visit Arunachal more often than his predecessors. Every visit brings major schemes, projects, and opportunities that help our people prosper and move towards making Arunachal one of the developed states of the country," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

EC asks state poll officers to get ready for SIR rollout by Sept 30

Govt plans to add skill-based learning in Class 11, 12 curriculum: Pradhan

Children with special needs face longest wait times for adoption: Report

Zubeen Garg's wife appeals for peace, defends manager against FIRs

'GST reform not mere tax change but revolution', says FM Sitharaman

Topics :Narendra ModiArunachal PradeshBJPNortheast India

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story