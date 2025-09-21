Zubeen Garg's wife appeals for peace, defends manager against FIRs

Popular singer Zubeen Garg, who won hearts across the country with songs like "Ya Ali," passed away in a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore on September 19. He was 52.

On Sunday, his mortal remains were brought to Guwahati from Delhi, where thousands of emotional fans gathered to pay their respects.

In a video message shared on Zubeen's official Instagram, his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, addressed fans with folded hands, asking for peace during her late husband's final journey. Thanking fans for their love, Saikia said, "I'm asking everyone to come together--Zubeen is finally coming home. When he was with us, you all showered him with love and blessings, and Zubeen always gave that love back. I hope his final rites are peaceful. The police and state authorities are fully supporting us during this time."

Reacting to the FIRs lodged against Zubeen's manager, Siddharth Sarma, she said, "Siddharth, who has been like a brother to him from the start, will be coming along as well. You all remember that in 2020, when Zubeen had that severe seizure, we had to take him to Mumbai for further treatment. During the lockdown, when everything was closed, Siddharth made sure we had food and supplies, and even brought Zubeen back from Mumbai by bus." "Whenever anyone criticised Siddharth, Zubeen always stood by him. I ask that you allow Siddharth to be part of Zubeen's final journey. Please, I urge everyone to put aside any negative feelings toward Siddharth. Tomorrow, I'll need my people around me, and I need Siddharth's support--without him, I won't be able to handle everything," she added.

Several fans in Guwahati lit candles in his memory, mourning the loss of the beloved artist. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita paid homage to the late singer at IGI Airport. Earlier, CM Sarma stated that the 'Ya Ali' singer's remains would be kept at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai, Guwahati, Assam, on Sunday, September 21, for fans and well-wishers to offer their last respects. "The Government of Assam, with deep sorrow, informs that the mortal remains of Shri Zubeen Garg--an artist larger than life, a cultural icon, filmmaker, and the eternal heartthrob of millions--will be kept at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex (Sarusajai Stadium) tomorrow, September 21, from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM, for friends, followers, and admirers to pay their last respects. All are requested to extend their cooperation in ensuring that the final journey of Assam's beloved son is conducted with dignity and becomes a farewell to be remembered for all time," the tweet read.