Home / India News / PM Vishwakarma initiative will celebrate our traditional artisans: Modi

PM Vishwakarma initiative will celebrate our traditional artisans: Modi

"Embracing our nation's skills and cultural diversity, the PM Vishwakarma initiative will celebrate our traditional artisans and crafts people, both from rural and urban India," Modi said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 9:22 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

With the Union Cabinet approving the 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the initiative will celebrate traditional artisans and crafts people, both from rural and urban India.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme with a financial outlay of Rs 13,000 crore for a period of five years that will benefit about 30 lakh families of traditional artisans and craftsmen, including weavers, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, laundry workers and barbers.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Modi.

"Embracing our nation's skills and cultural diversity, the PM Vishwakarma initiative will celebrate our traditional artisans and crafts people, both from rural and urban India," Modi said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Honouring the timeless Guru-Shishya tradition, it will augment the efforts of our Vishwakarmas, connecting them to modern value chains and preserving their invaluable skills for generations to come," he said.

On Tuesday, the prime minister had announced that the scheme will be launched on Vishwakarma Jayanti on September 17.

Under the scheme, artisans and crafts people will be provided recognition through PM Vishwakarma certificates and given ID card. They will be provided credit support of up to Rs 1 lakh (first tranche) and Rs 2 lakh (second tranche) with a concession interest rate of five per cent.

Also Read

Need to work in mission mode to help artisans in remote areas: PM Modi

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmen

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Scheme for traditional skills workers: PM Modi

Welfare and politics: PM Modi makes 2024 poll pitch with four schemes

Tim Cook visits Lodhi Art District, National Crafts Museum in Delhi

No homes for homestays, no roads for trips: HP, U'khand reel from deluge

Centre proposes SoP for govt officials' appearance in court, contempt cases

Govt clears Rs 20,000 cr Navy projects to be built by Hindustan Shipyard

Not 'concubine', just a woman: SC's handbook combating gender stereotypes

960 rescued, over 10K taken to safer locations in HP, U'khand, Punjab: NDRF

Topics :Narendra Modilocal artisans

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 9:22 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: Officials

M&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57

Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customers

Apple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmen

India's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data

Next Story