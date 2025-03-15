Home / India News / Police ASI dies after villagers attack him in Bihar's Munger, 4 arrested

Police ASI dies after villagers attack him in Bihar's Munger, 4 arrested

In a similar episode on Wednesday night, an ASI died after a scuffle between police personnel and a group of people in Araria district

The latest incident took place in the Nandlalpur village under the jurisdiction of Mufassil police station on Friday evening (Representative Image: PTI)
Press Trust of India Munger (Bihar)
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2025 | 1:38 PM IST
An assistant sub-inspector died after he was allegedly assaulted by a group of people in Bihar's Munger district, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as ASI Santosh Kumar Singh, who was posted at Mufassil police station in Munger.

In a similar episode on Wednesday night, an ASI died after a scuffle between police personnel and a group of people in Araria district.

The latest incident took place in the Nandlalpur village under the jurisdiction of Mufassil police station on Friday evening.

This happened when the ASI along, with other officers, had gone to Nandlalpur village to investigate a case of scuffle around 8.30 pm on Friday. He was attacked with a sharp weapon on his head by some people involved in the scuffle during the investigation.

The ASI suffered severe injuries and was immediately taken to the nearest government hospital, and later shifted to Patna for better treatment, Chandan Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Mufassil police station, told PTI.

Singh succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a Patna hospital in the early hours of Saturday, Kumar said.

A case was registered and four persons have been detained, he said.

The incident in Araria happened in Lakshmipur area under the jurisdiction of Phulkaha police station on Wednesday night, when a police team went there to nab a person, and subsequently a brawl broke out between the personnel and those protesting the arrest, SP Anjani Kumar had said.

The deceased ASI was identified as Rajeev Ranjan.

