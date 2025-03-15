LIVE News: India slams Pakistan for 'unjustified' reference to Jammu and Kashmir in UNGA

India has joined an elite group of four nations that have successfully demonstrated satellite docking and undocking technology, Isro Chairman Dr. V Narayanan announced on Friday after the successful completion of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDEx) mission. "India is now one of the four countries in the world to have demonstrated both docking and undocking technology," Narayanan told reporters. He highlighted that Isro conducted over 120 computer simulations before the mission to ensure flawless execution. On January 16, scientists successfully docked two satellites, which then functioned as a single unit. After extensive studies and analysis, the undocking was attempted on March 13 at 9:20 AM and was accomplished on the first attempt. The achievement marks a significant milestone for India's space capabilities, further strengthening Isro’s expertise in complex space missions.

India has strongly condemned Pakistan’s "unjustified" reference to Jammu and Kashmir at the UN General Assembly, asserting that such remarks will neither validate Pakistan’s claims nor justify its cross-border terrorism practices. India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador P Harish, responded sharply on Friday at an informal plenary meeting commemorating the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. "As is their habit, the former foreign secretary of Pakistan today made an unjustified reference to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," he said. Harish emphasized that Pakistan’s repeated references would not alter the reality that Jammu and Kashmir "was, is, and will always be an integral part of India." He also criticized Pakistan’s record of extremism and bigotry. His remarks came after former Pakistani foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua mentioned Jammu and Kashmir during her speech at the meeting.