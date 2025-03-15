LIVE News: India slams Pakistan for 'unjustified' reference to Jammu and Kashmir in UNGA

India has strongly condemned Pakistan’s "unjustified" reference to Jammu and Kashmir at the UN General Assembly, asserting that such remarks will neither validate Pakistan’s claims nor justify its cross-border terrorism practices. India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador P Harish, responded sharply on Friday at an informal plenary meeting commemorating the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. "As is their habit, the former foreign secretary of Pakistan today made an unjustified reference to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," he said. Harish emphasized that Pakistan’s repeated references would not alter the reality that Jammu and Kashmir "was, is, and will always be an integral part of India." He also criticized Pakistan’s record of extremism and bigotry. His remarks came after former Pakistani foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua mentioned Jammu and Kashmir during her speech at the meeting.
India has joined an elite group of four nations that have successfully demonstrated satellite docking and undocking technology, Isro Chairman Dr. V Narayanan announced on Friday after the successful completion of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDEx) mission. "India is now one of the four countries in the world to have demonstrated both docking and undocking technology," Narayanan told reporters. He highlighted that Isro conducted over 120 computer simulations before the mission to ensure flawless execution. On January 16, scientists successfully docked two satellites, which then functioned as a single unit. After extensive studies and analysis, the undocking was attempted on March 13 at 9:20 AM and was accomplished on the first attempt. The achievement marks a significant milestone for India's space capabilities, further strengthening Isro’s expertise in complex space missions.
Indian Army organises free coaching program for Sainik School Exam in J&K's Ramban
The Indian Army has initiated a free coaching programme for students in remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir to prepare for the Sainik School Entrance Exam. This initiative aims to provide equal opportunities to students in far-flung regions, offering both offline and online classes. The programme has garnered praise from the students, who appreciated the programme, saying it will provide a great opportunity for the students.
Three men drown in Indrayani river in Pune''s Pimpri Chinchwad area
Three men in their mid-20s drowned in the Indrayani river in Pune district. The incident occurred near Kinhai village in the Dehu Road area of Pimpri Chinchwad on Friday evening, an official said. The official said, "Five to six friends from Chikhli had gone to the river for a swim. Three of them drowned after misjudging its depth. The others raised an alarm. Volunteers from Vanyajeev Rakshak Maval Sanstha, a rescue organisation, recovered the bodies a few hours later."
India one of four nations to demonstrate satellite docking and undocking: Isro Chairman
37 kg ganja seized at Agartala Railway Station in Tripura
The Government Railway Police (GRP) discovered six abandoned bags containing 37 kilograms of dry ganja during a routine check at Agartala Railway Station in Tripura, officials said on Friday. Following all legal formalities, the unclaimed narcotics were confiscated, and the Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP) launched an investigation to determine the owner and intended recipients of the illegal consignment.