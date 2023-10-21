Police Memorial Day: CM Dhami pays tributes to brave hearts, releases funds

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday paid tributes to the fallen soldiers of police and paramilitary forces and released funds for the force on the occasion of 'Police Memorial Day' in Dehradun.

According to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office, "Chief Minister Dhami participated in the event held at Police Line in Dehradun on Police Memorial Day."

The Chief Minister paid tribute to the bravehearts of police and paramilitary forces and also honoured their families, said the statement.

Chief Minister Dhami also announced the approval of an amount of Rs 2 crore for the Police Martyrs Welfare Fund and a provision of Rs 100 crore for the housing of police personnel in the next 3 years during the event, it said.

Further, CM Dhami said that the Uttarakhand government is committed to providing all possible assistance to the police organization and their families.

Earlier, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister said that the confidence of industrialists to invest in the state has increased due to the availability of basic facilities in the state and a positive investment-friendly environment.

The Chief Minister said that all the people of the state are ready to welcome investors from all over the world to the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023 to be held in December, a statement from the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO) office said.

Dhami said that MOUs worth Rs 55 thousand crores were signed before the summit.

He held a meeting with representatives of various industry groups on Tuesday in Dubai for the summit. Uttarakhand Minister Dhan Singh Rawat was also present on the occasion.

He also invited all the industrial houses to the summit to be organised on the 8th and 9th of December.