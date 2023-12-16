Home / India News / Police nor criminal court can seize passport, says Karnataka High Court

Police nor criminal court can seize passport, says Karnataka High Court

The court, therefore, recently quashed the order of the Debt Recovery Tribunal-1, Bengaluru, which had impounded the passport of Nitin Shambhukumar Kasliwal, a businessman from Mumbai

Photo: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India Bengaluru

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 1:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The High Court of Karnataka has reiterated that "neither the police nor the criminal court invoking powers under Sections 102 or 104 of the Criminal Procedure Code can seize or impound a passport."

The court, therefore, recently quashed the order of the Debt Recovery Tribunal-1, Bengaluru, which had impounded the passport of Nitin Shambhukumar Kasliwal, a businessman from Mumbai.

The court said the Tribunal has the powers of a civil court and when the civil court itself cannot impound a passport, the DRT too cannot.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The facts of the case date back to 1999 when Kasliwal had executed an agreement in favour of various lenders for loans secured. In 2015, the lender banks initiated a case before the Debt Recovery Tribunal seeking repayment and in default attachment and sale of properties of Kasliwal and his businesses.

The banks filed an application for the surrender of Kasliwal's passport. On April 16, 2015 the Tribunal passed an order retaining his passport.

Subsequently, Kasliwal filed applications whenever he needed to travel abroad and in return surrendered the passport to the Tribunal.

In December 2016 he sought the release of his passport as he had to renew it before its validity expired, but his application was rejected. He then approached the High Court.

Kasliwal's petition was heard by Justice M Nagaprasanna, who gave his judgement on December 6, 2023.

The court noted that the Tribunal had the same powers vested in a civil court.

"The issue is, whether the Tribunal can direct withholding of passport of any person in terms of the power ascribed under the provisions quoted hereinabove. The answer would be an unequivocal and emphatic 'NO'," the court said in its judgement.

Reasoning that the Tribunal does not have the power to impound passports, the court said, "The Passport Act is a special enactment and is trite that it being a special enactment which would prevail over any power of even the civil court or criminal court to retain or impound a passport.

"The issue in the case at hand is, such an act being done by the Tribunal which undoubtedly has only the power of following the procedure of a civil court in securing ends of justice. The civil court or the criminal court itself does not have the power to impound the passport."

The court said that though Sections 102 and 104 empower the police to seize and the court to impound any document, it does not include the passport.

"Impounding of any document produced before the court cannot stretch to an extent that those courts can impound the passport also," it said.

Ordering the Tribunal to release the passport of Kasliwal, the court said, "The very act of the Tribunal in directing surrender of the passport of a citizen or its detention before it, would amount to impounding of the passport. Such power is unavailable to the Tribunal.

Also Read

Parl panel examines three bills seeking to replace existing criminal laws

TMS Ep503: SIM card crackdown, new criminal laws, RIL AGM expectation, etc

IPC, CrPC and Indian Evidence Act would be Indianised: Law minister Meghwal

Madras Bar Association passes resolution against renaming of IPC, CrPC, IEA

Amit Shah to move three amended bills on criminal laws in Lok Sabha

Sub-strain of Coronavirus JN.1 detected in Kerala woman on Dec 8: Official

Women's reservation bill to come into force after 2024 census: Sitharaman

Woman assault in Karnataka: BJP fact-finding team arrives at Belagavi

Parliament security breach: Intruders came with 7 smoke cans, say Police

Amid BJP protests over Belagavi incident, dy CM says all culprits arrested

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :KarnatakaHigh CourtLaw

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story