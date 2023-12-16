Home / India News / Women's reservation bill to come into force after 2024 census: Sitharaman

Women's reservation bill to come into force after 2024 census: Sitharaman

As part of Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the government has compiled a digital district repository with 14,500 stories, highlighting places linked with the freedom struggle, she said

Press Trust of India Mangaluru

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 12:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Centre will initiate steps to enforce the women's reservation bill after the 2024 census, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.

Speaking after releasing a commemorative postal stamp in the name of Rani Abbakka at Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district on Friday, Sitharaman said the women's bill became a reality as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always believed in the role of women in nation building.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Lauding the courage and heroics of Rani Abbakka, the 16th century queen of Ullal who fought against the Portugese, Sitharaman said the Union government has taken steps to document the contributions of many unknown fighters who fought against imperial forces.

As part of Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the government has compiled a digital district repository with 14,500 stories, highlighting places linked with the freedom struggle, she said.

The Union Ministry of Culture has also tied up with Amar Chitra Katha to bring out three books on the role of women in freedom struggle, women in the constituent assembly and tribal leaders of freedom struggle.

The finance minister expressed the hope that a Sanik School would be opened in the name of Rani Abbakka in coastal Karnataka. She congratulated artist Vasudev Kamath for the portrait of Rani Abbakka, used for the commemorative postal stamp.

Sri Kshetra Dharmastala dharmadhikari (hereditary administrator) Veerendra Heggade and chief post master general (Karnataka Circle) S Rajendra Kumar were present.

Also Read

Budget 2024: Here are 5 lesser-known facts about the Union Budget of India

Does the BJP really need a new Constitution?

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

Budget 2024: Budget preparation, its purpose, halwa ceremony, presentation

Budget Speech: All you need to know about the FM's address to Parliament

Woman assault in Karnataka: BJP fact-finding team arrives at Belagavi

Parliament security breach: Intruders came with 7 smoke cans, say Police

Amid BJP protests over Belagavi incident, dy CM says all culprits arrested

Security tightened in Ayodhya ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Mandir

Nothing has changed in a decade: DCW chief 11 years after Nirbhaya case

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanWomen's Reservation BillParliament

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story