PM Modi to visit Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia from May 19-21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia from May 19 to 24, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Tuesday.

Modi will be in Japanese city of Hiroshima from May 19 to 21 for the G7 summit.

The MEA said the prime minister will speak at G7 sessions with partner countries on subjects such as peace, stability and prosperity of a sustainable planet; and food, fertiliser and energy security.

From Japan, Modi will then travel to Port Moresby where he will host the third summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation jointly with Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape on May 22, the MEA said in a statement.

On the third and final leg of the trip, Modi will visit Sydney in Australia from May 22 to 24 to attend the Quad summit.

The summit, being hosted by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, will also be attended by US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"The summit provides an opportunity for the leaders to exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and advance their vision for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific," the MEA said.