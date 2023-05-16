Home / India News / PM Modi to visit Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia from May 19-21

PM Modi to visit Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia from May 19-21

Modi will be in Japanese city of Hiroshima from May 19 to 21 for the G7 summit

Press Trust of India New Delhi
PM Modi to visit Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia from May 19-21

1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 7:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia from May 19 to 24, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Tuesday.

Modi will be in Japanese city of Hiroshima from May 19 to 21 for the G7 summit.

The MEA said the prime minister will speak at G7 sessions with partner countries on subjects such as peace, stability and prosperity of a sustainable planet; and food, fertiliser and energy security.

From Japan, Modi will then travel to Port Moresby where he will host the third summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation jointly with Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape on May 22, the MEA said in a statement.

On the third and final leg of the trip, Modi will visit Sydney in Australia from May 22 to 24 to attend the Quad summit.

The summit, being hosted by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, will also be attended by US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"The summit provides an opportunity for the leaders to exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and advance their vision for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific," the MEA said.

Also Read

Homes destroyed, 4 reported dead from Papua New Guinea earthquake

6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea's Kandrian on Saturday

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, yet another Hindu temple vandalised in Australia

G7 Finance Ministers to meet in Japan to tackle threat from US debt ceiling

Equatorial Guinea's president Obiang can extend rule to half a century

Achieved indigenisation of 164 equipment, items, says Defence ministry

New parliament building to open soon marking 9-years of Modi government

Internet restored in Maharashtra's Akola, curfew in select areas to remain

Don't use artificial sweeteners for weight loss: WHO's latest advisory

Circular economy necessary to promote livelihood security: Agri scientist

Topics :Narendra ModiJapanAustralia

First Published: May 16 2023 | 8:55 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story